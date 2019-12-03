Cooking for a Cause: First Methodist-Monroe shows us some kitchen gear and food items you need for the holidays

MONROE, LA. (12/3/19) — If you’re looking for a Christmas gift or even a way to spruce up your own kitchen pantry, look no further. The First United Methodist Church in Monroe is selling cookbooks, jelly and salsa.

The cookbooks are $15 and were made by members of the church’s Sunday School class. The jelly is $6 and and the salsa is $5. Purchases can be made at the church or they can mail it to you for an extra fee.

They’ll also have church service this Sunday at 10 a.m.. It will be their Christmas with the children musical and it’s also a time when they all bring a gift for the Salvation Army.

There will also be a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The First United Methodist Monroe is located at 3900 Loop Road.

Check out the video above for the full interview.