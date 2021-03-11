Contrary to a popular Facebook post, NO kidnapping took place at Pecanland Mall

(03/11/21)— A post on social media is stating that a kidnapping occurred in the area of Pecanland Mall earlier today.

The Monroe Police would like to advise the public that no kidnapping has been reported.

On 3-9-21, two days ago, a suspicious vehicle complaint was called in describing a gray Buick as stated on social media.

The area was checked and cleared by police. As of now, there is no threat or danger to the public.

The Monroe Police appreciates the citizens being vigilant and helping keep our community and shopping areas safe by calling in any suspicious activity that is observed.