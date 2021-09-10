Consolidated Water District No.2 has issued a boil advisory due to a water main break repair

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Consolidated Water District No.2 has issued a boil advisory for the following areas in Morehouse Parish:

Beagle Club Road

Copeland Road

Woodie Road

Johnson Road

McCready Road

The advisory is effective immediately and will continue until a cleared sample is received from the Department of Health and Hospitals. The sample will be submitted on Monday September 13 and results should be in by the afternoon of Tuesday September 14.

During this time, those who are affected should boil your water for at least one full minute before drinking it or preparing food with it.

The advisory is being issued due to the shut down of water in this area to repair a water main break, and is being used as a precautionary step to prevent contamination.