Consolidated Water District #2 issues boil advisory

According to a press release from Consolidated Water District #2 of Bastrop, LA , Morehouse Parish, they have issued a boil advisory effective immediately.

This advisory is for the area of 11912 Shelton Road going north to 11939 Cornbread Road.

Under this coverage area, the following areas will be affected:

Shelton Road

Petty Road

Lindsey Road

Ricky Road

Cornbread Road

A small section of Shelton Cut-Off Road

This advisory comes after a 6-inch Main Line break was found.

This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.

We will update this article as we receive additional information.