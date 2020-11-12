Consolidated Water District #2 issues boil advisory

According to a press release from Consolidated Water District #2 of Bastrop, LA , Morehouse Parish, they have issued a boil advisory effective immediately.

This advisory is for the area of 11912 Shelton Road going north to 11939 Cornbread Road. 

Under this coverage area, the following areas will be affected:

  • Shelton Road
  • Petty Road
  • Lindsey Road
  • Ricky Road
  • Cornbread Road
  • A small section of Shelton Cut-Off Road

This advisory comes after a 6-inch Main Line break was found.

This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.

We will update this article as we receive additional information.

