Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 13, 2023, Congresswoman Julia Letlow visited Louisiana Delta Community College’s new Ruston campus. During Letlow’s visit, she was able to talk with faculty, staff, and students.

Photo courtesy of Congresswoman Julia Letlow

Pictured above is Congresswoman Letlow during her visit to the campus.