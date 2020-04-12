Breaking News
Franklin Parish confirms second coronavirus-related death

Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Confirmed weather damage throughout the ArkLaMiss

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KTVE/KARD) – Officials with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are saying there are reports of trees down in Bawcomville and the Sterlington area.

At this time, there are no reported injuries anywhere in these areas.

We are continuing to work with all available sources to confirm information and get it out to you as quickly as possible.

We appreciate all of your support and will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories