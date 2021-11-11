Concordia Parish will be hosting a Parish-wide Church Security Meeting

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office have announced that they will be having a Parish-wide Church Security Meeting on Tuesday December 7 at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Concordia Parish Community Center at 26356 Hwy 15 in Ferriday and is open to all church leaders and volunteers in the Parish.

Some of the topics being discussed in the meeting will include:

Preparing for violent attacks on houses of worship

Designing and implementing church security plans

Developing an emergency operations plan

Effectively managing problematic attendees

For more information, contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231.