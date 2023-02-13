CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced dates for its neighborhood watch meetings that will take place in March 2023. For a list of dates and locations for the incoming meetings, be sure to view the table below.
|Date
|Location
|March 2, 2023
|Evangeline Church
14521 Hwy 84, Wildsville, La.
|March 9, 2023
|Concordia Parish Library
1609 3rd Street, Ferriday, La.
|March 16, 2023
|Concordia Bank Community RM
Vidalia, La.
|March 23, 2023
|Substation
Monterey, La.
|March 30, 2023
|Concordia Parish Library
Clayton, La.
The meetings will be from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM. For more information, call 318-336-5231.