CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced dates for its neighborhood watch meetings that will take place in March 2023. For a list of dates and locations for the incoming meetings, be sure to view the table below.

DateLocation
March 2, 2023Evangeline Church
14521 Hwy 84, Wildsville, La.
March 9, 2023Concordia Parish Library
1609 3rd Street, Ferriday, La.
March 16, 2023Concordia Bank Community RM
Vidalia, La.
March 23, 2023Substation
Monterey, La.
March 30, 2023Concordia Parish Library
Clayton, La.

The meetings will be from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM. For more information, call 318-336-5231.