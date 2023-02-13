CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced dates for its neighborhood watch meetings that will take place in March 2023. For a list of dates and locations for the incoming meetings, be sure to view the table below.

Date Location March 2, 2023 Evangeline Church

14521 Hwy 84, Wildsville, La. March 9, 2023 Concordia Parish Library

1609 3rd Street, Ferriday, La. March 16, 2023 Concordia Bank Community RM

Vidalia, La. March 23, 2023 Substation

Monterey, La. March 30, 2023 Concordia Parish Library

Clayton, La.

The meetings will be from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM. For more information, call 318-336-5231.