Concordia Parish Sheriffs Office to being enforcing no-wake zone on parish lakes

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will begin to enforce the no-wake zones that recently went into effect for all parish lakes.

Starting on Friday, April 30th, CPSO and LDWF will be patrolling all Concordia Parish lakes to make sure that the no-wake zones are being observed by boaters.

The no-wake zones issued by the Concordia Parish Police Jury went into effect on April 15, 2021, to help ensure the safety of boaters and to help minimize damage to piers and other property.