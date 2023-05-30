CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of the Approach with Care program. The program’s goal is to provide the highest level of service to people in the community with special needs and help law enforcement and first responders recognize homes and vehicles occupied by a person with a special need.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Residents that register for the program will be given a decal that says Friends of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Approach with Care. The decal should be placed on the rear window of a vehicle or the front door of a residence so law enforcement officers and first responders can see that there may be a person with a special need.

The decals will display ribbons that represent the different special needs that the program encompasses. These special needs can include, but are not limited to, the following:

dementia

cerebral palsy

autism

epilepsy

down syndrome

hearing impaired

any other physical or mental disability.

Sheriff Hedrick wants to ensure that all interactions between law enforcement and persons with special needs are positive and safe for everyone involved. The objective of the decal is to limit misunderstandings and communication barriers.

To register someone for the Approach with Care program, visit the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office website HERE and click “Approach with Care” to complete the Friends of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office registration form. Residents can also register using the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app by clicking “more” and then clicking “Friends of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office” to complete the registration form.

Once you successfully register, a decal will be sent through the mail, and your information will be given to 911 to be added to the computer system. If you have any additional questions about the program, please contact the Public Information Officer, Brandy Spears, at (318) 437-0439.