CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for new correctional officers. Applicants must be at least 19-years-old, possess a high school diploma, GED, or equivalent, and have a valid driver’s license.

To apply, be sure to turn in your application at Concordia Corrections at Highway 15 in Ferriday, La, or email hr@concordiasheriff.org.