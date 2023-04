CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As part of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Safety Initiative, fifth grade to eighth grade students are invited to learn about the dangers of vaping, marijuana use, pills, and other narcotics. The event will take place on April 27, 2023, at 5:30 PM at the Monterey Sub Station.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Students will be allowed to ask questions, and deputies will share tips on how to handle peer pressure. Parents or caregivers are also welcome to join their child at this event.