FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced their shooting range, located at 120 Training Center Road, will be open to the public from 8 AM to 4 PM on the first and last Saturday of each month. All attendees are required to sign in with the range officer on site.

Eye and ear protection must be worn. Children from ages 10 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is over 21-years-old.