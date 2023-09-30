VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of Prepared Live in their dispatch center. The software is designed by Prepared and enables the 911 dispatch center to receive live streaming, multimedia, and location information from mobile callers.

This addition will improve the ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community. Video calls will be on a voluntary basis, but the caller will have to give consent if they do decide to video call. After the caller consents, a livestream link will be sent through text from the dispatcher, which will allow them to activate live video upon click.

Callers should note that the video call function will not provide the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office with access to the contents or settings of a caller’s phone.