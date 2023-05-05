All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, on May 3, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a Ferriday residence.

Upon arrival, deputies observed subjects with narcotics in plain view allegedly gambling with multiple vehicles blocking the street. During the investigation, authorities seized 180 grams of suspected marijuana, 45 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, 9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 73 dose units of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), suspected oxycodone, 14 cell phone devices along with scales, and packing materials.

According to deputies, they arrested 22-year-old Jatayius Johnson, 43-year-old Session Bosley, 39-year-old Frederick Saulsberry, and 41-year-old Joseph White. A list of their charges can be seen in the table below.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

