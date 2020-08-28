Concordia Parish says check on your neighbors

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says it looks like parts of the parish could be without power for a few days.

Officials are asking if you know anyone that is elderly, disabled, or requires assistance with basic needs, please post their name, address, and phone number on their Facebook page or to contact them at 318-336-5231 to give the Sheriff’s Office their contact information.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to ask everyone, please check on your neighbors and stay in contact with your family and friends.

CPSO says they have been in communication with Concordia Electric concerning the power outages that Concordia Parish is experiencing

In a statement from Concordia Electric they have stated that the outages are due to a major transmission line being out of service that Concordia Electric receives it’s power from.

Until this major transmission line is repaired there is nothing that Concordia Electric can do to restore power to Concordia Parish.

The power company says unfortunately due to the major transmission line belonging to another company there is currently no expected time frame that could be given on the restoration of power to Concordia Parish.

We will update this article as we receive more information.