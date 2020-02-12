Concordia Parish needs help finding a missing person

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (Press Release) – The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

The Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating Seth Phillips DOB: 12/01/1986.

Seth Phillips (Courtesy: CPSO)

They say Mr. Phillips has been missing since February 7, 2020.

If you have any information on Mr. Phillips please contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231.

