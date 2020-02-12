Concordia Parish needs help finding a missing person

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (Press Release) – The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

The Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating Seth Phillips DOB: 12/01/1986.

Seth Phillips (Courtesy: CPSO)

They say Mr. Phillips has been missing since February 7, 2020.

If you have any information on Mr. Phillips please contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories