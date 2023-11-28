All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On November 27, 2023, detectives arrested 24-year-old Dayquan Bank. According to detectives, Bank traveled to meet a minor after online communication. The Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Bank after he allegedly made contact with the minor online, engaging in lewd conversation.

According to detectives, he then made plans to meet with the victim around 6:30 P.M., at which time he was taken into custody without incident. Bank was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.