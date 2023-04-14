All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office CID Unit announced that they started an early investigation into a business burglary in early April 2023. According to reports, 42-year-old Horace B Taylor was observed on camera arriving in a vehicle and allegedly gaining access to the property by cutting the fence.

According to deputies, he stole 30 power tools, extension cords, and other work equipment. Deputies were notified several days later that Taylor allegedly sold numerous similar items at a local pawn shop. A search warrant was issued at his residence on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and they recovered 27 of the stolen items from inside his shed.

The stolen item totaled over $3,000 and Taylor was taken into custody.