All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 25, 2023, around midnight, Vidalia Police received a BOLO alert from Natchez, Miss. reporting a white Ford Mustang was stolen from Mississippi Auto Direct. Around 5:15 AM, officers observed a vehicle fitting the description driving southbound on Highway 131.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, officers followed the vehicle at a distance and saw the vehicle turn into the driveway of a residence. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mohnterrius Jefferson and he was apprehended inside the vehicle.

As officers searched Jefferson, a bank envelope allegedly containing a white crystal-type substance was recovered and suspected to be methamphetamine. The vehicle was confirmed to be the stolen vehicle from Natchez.

The Natchez Police Department was notified of the recovery of the stolen vehicle and Jefferson was transported to the Concordia Parish Jail where he was charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.