All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 10, 2023, officials of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced recent arrests that have taken place in the area since March 29, 2023. For a list of the arrests, be sure to view the table below.
|Date
|Arrestee
|Age
|Hometown
|Offense (s)
|March 29, 2023
|Willie L. Kimball
|41
|Vidalia, La.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Probation & Parole Violation
|March 29, 2023
|Amanda S. Jackson
|35
|Ferriday, La.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Probation & Parole Violation
|March 29, 2023
|Rachel Touchet
|47
|Roanoke, La.
|Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution
|March 29, 2023
|Corry E. Martin
|40
|Ridgecrest, La.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|March 29, 2023
|Braxton L. King
|18
|Clayton, La.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|March 29, 2023
|Brittany L. Wall
|32
|Vidalia, La.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|March 29, 2023
|Johnathan E. Bates Jr.
|40
|Clayton, La.
|Unlawful use of a Social Networking Website
|March 29, 2023
|Mandy M. Halford
|41
|Natchez, Miss.
|Four counts of Bank Fraud
Four counts of Identity Theft
Extortion
|March 30, 2023
|Devin S. Ellis
|35
|Ferriday, La.
|Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institute
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|March 30, 2023
|Michael S. Miller
|46
|Deridder, La.
|Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor
Indecent Behavior with Juveniles
|March 31, 2023
|April E. Sanders-Beetz
|43
|Jonesville, La.
|Domestic Abuse Battery
Simple Battery on the Infirm
|March 31, 2023
|Jamaraa J. Hawkins
|22
|Ferriday, La.
|Resisting an Officer
|April 2, 2023
|Damione M. Harbor
|39
|Ferriday, La.
|Reckless Operation of a Vehicle
Driving under Suspension
Expired License Plates
|April 2, 2023
|Beau G. Passman
|43
|Jonesville, La.
|Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
|April 3, 2023
|Jailen. T. Watson
|18
|Ridgecrest, La.
|Terrorizing
|April 5, 2023
|Calvin D. Gorham
|56
|Ferriday, La.
|Expired License Plates
Driving Under Suspension
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|April 8, 2023
|Kevin C. Wilson
|31
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Simple Burglary
|April 8, 2023
|Shiela L. Johnson
|32
|Vidalia, La.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|April 8, 2023
|Roy E. Dunigan
|70
|Natchez, Miss.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Improper Lighting
|April 8, 2023
|Jerry L. Harris
|68
|Ferriday, La.
|Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institute
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|April 9, 2023
|Furnell C. Henderson
|51
|Ferriday, La.
|Unauthorized Use of Access Card as Theft
Illegal Possession of Stolen Things