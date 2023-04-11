All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 10, 2023, officials of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced recent arrests that have taken place in the area since March 29, 2023. For a list of the arrests, be sure to view the table below.

DateArresteeAgeHometownOffense (s)
March 29, 2023Willie L. Kimball41Vidalia, La.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Probation & Parole Violation
March 29, 2023Amanda S. Jackson35Ferriday, La.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Probation & Parole Violation
March 29, 2023Rachel Touchet47Roanoke, La.Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution
March 29, 2023Corry E. Martin40Ridgecrest, La.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
March 29, 2023Braxton L. King18Clayton, La.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
March 29, 2023Brittany L. Wall32Vidalia, La.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
March 29, 2023Johnathan E. Bates Jr.40Clayton, La.Unlawful use of a Social Networking Website
March 29, 2023Mandy M. Halford41Natchez, Miss.Four counts of Bank Fraud
Four counts of Identity Theft
Extortion
March 30, 2023Devin S. Ellis35Ferriday, La.Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institute
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
March 30, 2023Michael S. Miller46Deridder, La.Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor
Indecent Behavior with Juveniles
March 31, 2023April E. Sanders-Beetz43Jonesville, La.Domestic Abuse Battery
Simple Battery on the Infirm
March 31, 2023Jamaraa J. Hawkins22Ferriday, La.Resisting an Officer
April 2, 2023Damione M. Harbor39Ferriday, La.Reckless Operation of a Vehicle
Driving under Suspension
Expired License Plates
April 2, 2023Beau G. Passman43Jonesville, La.Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
April 3, 2023Jailen. T. Watson18Ridgecrest, La.Terrorizing
April 5, 2023Calvin D. Gorham56Ferriday, La.Expired License Plates
Driving Under Suspension
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
April 8, 2023Kevin C. Wilson31Memphis, Tenn.Simple Burglary
April 8, 2023Shiela L. Johnson32Vidalia, La.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
April 8, 2023Roy E. Dunigan70Natchez, Miss.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Improper Lighting
April 8, 2023Jerry L. Harris68Ferriday, La.Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institute
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
April 9, 2023Furnell C. Henderson51Ferriday, La.Unauthorized Use of Access Card as Theft
Illegal Possession of Stolen Things