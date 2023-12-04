All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Henry Hinkston and 23-year-old Dustin Wright. The duo is wanted for a Second-Degree Battery investigation and the false imprisonment of a female victim, according to authorities.

Hinkston is described as a Black male who stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 193 pounds. Wright is a White male who stands at five feet and five inches and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Hinkston and Wrighht, be sure to contact investigators at 318-336-4231.