VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 19, 2023, Vidalia Police responded with the Vidalia Fire Department to a home located on Walnut Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an elderly female subject who suffered from second and third-degree burns down the right side of her body beginning at her hairline, extending down to her hip.

According to authorities, the burn victim was airlifted to a burn center for further treatment. After the investigation began, it was found that the victim suffered from dementia and was left alone in the home.

Officers went on to arrest 70-year-old Junior Derozan and he was charged with Abuse and Neglect of Adults and Cruelty to the Infirm.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending, according to officers.