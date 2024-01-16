CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced some updates about the area since the Ark-La-Miss experienced inclement weather. Be sure to view those updates below.

Phone Outages

The phone lines at CPSO are temporarily down- please dial 318-414-0090 or 318-414-0160 until further notice! Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Power Outages

There have been a few electrical outages reported in the Monterey area along Highways 908, 3203 and 129, as well as in the Bayou Cocodrie National Wildlife Refuge area. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Road Closures

At this time there is no reported road closures, however, you are urged to stay off of the road ways if at all possible. Multiple reports of stranded or wrecked vehicles have come in this morning. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Warming Centers

Monterey Substation

Clayton Town Hall

Vidalia Court House (1st Floor)

Ferriday Town Hall

Available to residents who need to get out of the cold for a period of time. These locations are not shelters. If you plan to visit a warming station over the next week, you must first call 911 and notify the dispatcher which location you plan to visit. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Oxygen Exchange Locations

Available to anyone on home oxygen needing to exchange their cylinders during the winter event. Residents can go to the above listed Warming Stations after calling 911 and notifying the dispatcher which location you plan to visit. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Reporting Damages

Information will be coming soon on how to report winter weather damage. No damages or downed trees have been reported at this time. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Water Systems