CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced some updates about the area since the Ark-La-Miss experienced inclement weather. Be sure to view those updates below.
Phone Outages
The phone lines at CPSO are temporarily down- please dial 318-414-0090 or 318-414-0160 until further notice!Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Power Outages
There have been a few electrical outages reported in the Monterey area along Highways 908, 3203 and 129, as well as in the Bayou Cocodrie National Wildlife Refuge area.Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Road Closures
At this time there is no reported road closures, however, you are urged to stay off of the road ways if at all possible. Multiple reports of stranded or wrecked vehicles have come in this morning.Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Warming Centers
- Monterey Substation
- Clayton Town Hall
- Vidalia Court House (1st Floor)
- Ferriday Town Hall
Available to residents who need to get out of the cold for a period of time. These locations are not shelters. If you plan to visit a warming station over the next week, you must first call 911 and notify the dispatcher which location you plan to visit.Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Oxygen Exchange Locations
Available to anyone on home oxygen needing to exchange their cylinders during the winter event. Residents can go to the above listed Warming Stations after calling 911 and notifying the dispatcher which location you plan to visit.Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Reporting Damages
Information will be coming soon on how to report winter weather damage. No damages or downed trees have been reported at this time.Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Water Systems
As of 11AM Tuesday, the Clayton Water System has been temporarily shut off, crews are currently working to restore the water. A post will be made when water has been restored. All other water systems are currently operational.Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office