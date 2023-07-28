All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On July 26, 2023, officials of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced recent arrests that took place from July 12, 2023, to July 24, 2023. For a list of those arrests, be sure to view the table below.

NameHometownOffense (s)
Darrell J. BateyNatchez, Miss.Domestic Abuse Battery
Jeremy LarnetteLafayette, La.Obscenity
Ricky Minor Jr.Natchez, Miss.Theft
Money Laundering
Idenitity Theft
Robert W. Hudson Sr.Vidalia, La.Simple Escape/Aggravated Escape
Battery of a Correctional Employee
Waylon J. SpannJonesville, La.Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Jerterius ButlerFerriday, La.Disturbing the Peace/Simple Assault
Child Endangerment
Entry On or Remaining in Places Afer Being Forbidden
Simple Criminal Damage to Property
James Williams PooleMonterey, La.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Michael ThompsonBaton Rouge, La.Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
Contributing to Delinquency of a Juvenile
Kentrell K. MelanconFerriday, La.Failure to Pay Fines
Stop Sign
Flight from an Officer
Failure to Register Vehicle
Obstructing Public Passages
Resisting an Officer
Driving Under Suspension
No Seat Belt
Expired MVI Sticker
Unsafe Vehicle
Brandi Nicole McAlisterFerriday, La.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Drug Paraphernalia
Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person Under 17
Kevin W. McAlisterFerriday, La.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Drug Paraphernalia
Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person Under 17
Jonathan PetersFerriday, La.Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Gail Lee HillVidalia, La.Two counts of Failure to Pay Sex Offender Fee
Larry Frederick Jackson Jr.Ridgecrest, La.Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Distributing a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Patsy Norris JacksonRidgecrest, La.Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Ingram V. PooleFerriday, La.Cruelty to Animals
Bennie Jones IIINatchez, Miss.Resisting an Officer
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Pamelia Gayle FarrarVidalia, La.Domestic Abuse Battery
Deljoaoti Javon SmithInnis, La.Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution