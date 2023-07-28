Name Hometown Offense (s)

Darrell J. Batey Natchez, Miss. Domestic Abuse Battery

Jeremy Larnette Lafayette, La. Obscenity

Ricky Minor Jr. Natchez, Miss. Theft

Money Laundering

Idenitity Theft

Robert W. Hudson Sr. Vidalia, La. Simple Escape/Aggravated Escape

Battery of a Correctional Employee

Waylon J. Spann Jonesville, La. Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Jerterius Butler Ferriday, La. Disturbing the Peace/Simple Assault

Child Endangerment

Entry On or Remaining in Places Afer Being Forbidden

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

James Williams Poole Monterey, La. Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Michael Thompson Baton Rouge, La. Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Contributing to Delinquency of a Juvenile

Kentrell K. Melancon Ferriday, La. Failure to Pay Fines

Stop Sign

Flight from an Officer

Failure to Register Vehicle

Obstructing Public Passages

Resisting an Officer

Driving Under Suspension

No Seat Belt

Expired MVI Sticker

Unsafe Vehicle

Brandi Nicole McAlister Ferriday, La. Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person Under 17

Kevin W. McAlister Ferriday, La. Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person Under 17

Jonathan Peters Ferriday, La. Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Gail Lee Hill Vidalia, La. Two counts of Failure to Pay Sex Offender Fee

Larry Frederick Jackson Jr. Ridgecrest, La. Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Distributing a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Patsy Norris Jackson Ridgecrest, La. Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Ingram V. Poole Ferriday, La. Cruelty to Animals

Bennie Jones III Natchez, Miss. Resisting an Officer

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Pamelia Gayle Farrar Vidalia, La. Domestic Abuse Battery