All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On July 26, 2023, officials of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced recent arrests that took place from July 12, 2023, to July 24, 2023. For a list of those arrests, be sure to view the table below.
|Name
|Hometown
|Offense (s)
|Darrell J. Batey
|Natchez, Miss.
|Domestic Abuse Battery
|Jeremy Larnette
|Lafayette, La.
|Obscenity
|Ricky Minor Jr.
|Natchez, Miss.
|Theft
Money Laundering
Idenitity Theft
|Robert W. Hudson Sr.
|Vidalia, La.
|Simple Escape/Aggravated Escape
Battery of a Correctional Employee
|Waylon J. Spann
|Jonesville, La.
|Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|Jerterius Butler
|Ferriday, La.
|Disturbing the Peace/Simple Assault
Child Endangerment
Entry On or Remaining in Places Afer Being Forbidden
Simple Criminal Damage to Property
|James Williams Poole
|Monterey, La.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|Michael Thompson
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
Contributing to Delinquency of a Juvenile
|Kentrell K. Melancon
|Ferriday, La.
|Failure to Pay Fines
Stop Sign
Flight from an Officer
Failure to Register Vehicle
Obstructing Public Passages
Resisting an Officer
Driving Under Suspension
No Seat Belt
Expired MVI Sticker
Unsafe Vehicle
|Brandi Nicole McAlister
|Ferriday, La.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Drug Paraphernalia
Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person Under 17
|Kevin W. McAlister
|Ferriday, La.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Drug Paraphernalia
Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person Under 17
|Jonathan Peters
|Ferriday, La.
|Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|Gail Lee Hill
|Vidalia, La.
|Two counts of Failure to Pay Sex Offender Fee
|Larry Frederick Jackson Jr.
|Ridgecrest, La.
|Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Distributing a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|Patsy Norris Jackson
|Ridgecrest, La.
|Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|Ingram V. Poole
|Ferriday, La.
|Cruelty to Animals
|Bennie Jones III
|Natchez, Miss.
|Resisting an Officer
Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|Pamelia Gayle Farrar
|Vidalia, La.
|Domestic Abuse Battery
|Deljoaoti Javon Smith
|Innis, La.
|Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution