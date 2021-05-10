Completing a quick survey could boost broadband support in your rural area

WEST MONROE, La., (KTVE/KARD)- The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. are encouraging people to complete a quick survey in an effort to improve broadband services in rural areas.

According to a press release, the information obtained from the surveys will help create a map to determine which communities are in need of grants and other resources to enhance broadband in their communities.

“The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is launching the Delta Broadband Mapping Project. It is a year-long discovery process in which to determine broadband accessibility throughout an eight-state region,” said Strain.



“Infrastructure and broadband challenges are ongoing problems in rural communities. Improving technology in rural communities will also improve access to critical services such as healthcare, distance learning and working remotely,” he added.

Click here to complete the survey.