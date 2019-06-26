Complaints that conditions at Caldwell Correction Center are “too hot”

As temperatures reach the 90’s outside, one woman says so are the temperatures inside Caldwell Correction Center. This unidentified woman claims that the facility has hair but it isn’t being used so inmates like her fiance are forced to sweat it out.

“He would just lay on a mat in front of the door so that air drafts…this is for the last three weeks,” she said.

This woman’s fiance and other inmates describe the conditions as so hot it’s sickening. After several failed attempts to get some answers, she says she’s heard nothing back.

KTVE/KARD tried to get the same answers to no avail.

According to Inmateaid.com Caldwell Correction has 249 beds, but as of 2:31 a.m. Tuesday 632 inmates are on the jail roster. This leaves this woman feeling helpless.

“I know this is jail, I know this is not some party, but they should not have to live less than what we would expect our animals to live,” she said.

All she wants is for the air to be cut back on because she says its simply too hot.

KTVE/KARD has learned that Caldwell Correction Center lost power after overnight storms, but the power has been restored.