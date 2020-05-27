Company unveils plans to resume Mississippi River cruises

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A second company has announced its plans to resume cruises on the Mississippi River.

American Cruise Lines announced this week that it plans to resume cruises in late June.

The company says the 190-passenger American Harmony is scheduled to depart from Memphis, Tennessee, on June 28, and sail to New Orleans.

American Cruise Lines said it would voluntarily sail at 75% capacity.

The announcement comes after the American Queen Steamboat Co. revealed that the American Queen would also resume cruises in late June.

That vessel is scheduled to dock in Vicksburg on June 24.

