Companies await donation refunds from Sen. Hyde-Smith

(12/27/18) Some companies are still waiting on Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to return campaign donations.

Several donors demanded a refund after comments were made during the campaign which some felt were insensitive.

Her last Federal Election Commission filing reports returned donations to several PACS and to

San Francisco Owner Charles Johnson.

According to CNN, Aetna Insurance and Boston Scientific say they have not received their refund.

We reached out to the Senator’s office and campaign staff for comment but have not heard back from them.