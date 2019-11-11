Community members work to finish construction of Salvation’s Cross in Rayville

RAYVILLE, La (11/11/19) — Community members in Rayville have been working for two years to build a giant cross on the side of I-20. This week, their dream is finally coming true.

What started as an idea in 2017, turned into a future for Timmie Ray Thames.

“One of my best friends, Timmie Ray Thames, the Lord put it on his heart to possibly build a cross and he thought about it for many months and had different variations of the cross,” Joe Bruyninckx, Board for Salvation’s Cross.

However, through many obstacles Thames started to doubt if the project should be completed.

“At the very moment that he said I don’t know if God’s in this project, I was driving through Batesville and all of a sudden this huge, lit up cross was staring at me in the face…and at that moment, he and I both knew that this is what the Lord wanted,” said Bruyninckx.

The community donated funds for land, construction, and materials and the project officially started.

Sadly, Timmie Ray Thames was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in August.

“And it’s just amazing to us that God works in mysterious ways, and we thought he would make it through to build the cross, but instead I believe that God used his death to build the cross,” said Kayla Bridges, Daughter of Timmie Thames.

Members of the community came together to make his dream come true—to bring a symbol of love, hope, and peace to those driving on the interstate.

“I think our daddy’s up there proud of all his best friends and his members and all that,” said Bridges.

