Community comes together to send a local child off to St. Judes

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Caroline Johnson is a 13 year-old who will be leaving for St. Jude Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Abie Hendris, cousin of Caroline Johnson says, “I know that she’s going to love it and I’m surprised. I love how many people came out to show their love for her and how the community came”.

“It’s overwhelming. I mean what started out as it’s just like hey let’s all just get on the road/street and wave to Caroline as she leaves town for St. Judes. I mean it’s scary time for a child” says Shelley Hendris, Aunt of Caroline Johnson.

“One, she’s going to have all the love and the prayers but she’s also going to the best place that she can possibly go to. So hopefully she can get through this and I know she will” says Abie.

Shelley says, “She does not know about this at all and she does not love attention. So it might be a little overwhelming for her but there is no doubt she is going to feel the love today. I think this is something she’ll never forget. How many people in this community has together. Even people that don’t even know her are here and just to show their love and offer prayers and support”.