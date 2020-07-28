Committee holds first meeting to rename Robert E. Lee Jr. High School

MONROE, La. (07/27/2020) — A committee to rename Robert E. Lee Jr. High School, met for the first time Monday.

This comes after a petition circulated calling for the renaming the school. The committee is made up of school board members, Lee Jr. High students, school faculty, and community members.

Monday’s meeting was an opportunity for the community to come out and ask questions and offer suggestions for a new name.

Monroe councilman Doug Harvey says he looks forward to what the committee comes up with.

“There’s plenty of inspiration to draw from, this is a 200+-year-old city, we have all different kinds of things we can pull from, I hope we can pull those for inspiration,” he said.

The next meeting will be held on August 25th at 6 p.m. It will be held in conjunction with the Monroe City School Board.

In the meantime, residents are invited to visit the schoolboard’s website to make a suggestion for the school’s new name.