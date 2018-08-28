Local News

Come shop ‘til you drop at Ladies' Night Out

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 04:06 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 01:55 PM CDT

Come shop ‘til you drop at Ladies' Night Out

MONROE, La. -

Come shop ‘til you drop at Ladies' Night Out!

Local businesses will be all decked out with the hottest deals at the Monroe Civic Center on September 13th, 2018.

Ladies are invited to come from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for an evening of fun and shopping!

To purchase your tickets today call (381) 323-1972 or Click here .

The following businesses will be at the event:

Albritton Photography

Bayou Light

Better Living Market

Bon Temps Classical Pilates

Chessys Boutique

Crickets Grace

Dot Dot’s Boutique

Double BB Farms

American

Dusty & Company

FloorWorks

Homeland Bank

Kelsey Klean

Lilyana’s Boutique

Kim’s You Nique Boutique

Magikal Mistic

Mac’s Fresh Market

Petals and Pearls

Norma’s Boutique

Real time Pain Relief

SeneGence

S.O.S. Pets of Ouachita

Sunshine’s Salsas & Pickles

The Eccentric

Sue Paperie

Traveling Chic Boutique

Tubbs By Grubbs

Fabulous Fabric

Stella & Dot

Scentsy

Rayelle’s Fashion Boutique

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected