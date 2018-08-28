Come shop ‘til you drop at Ladies' Night Out
Come shop ‘til you drop at Ladies' Night Out!
Local businesses will be all decked out with the hottest deals at the Monroe Civic Center on September 13th, 2018.
Ladies are invited to come from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for an evening of fun and shopping!
To purchase your tickets today call (381) 323-1972 or Click here .
The following businesses will be at the event:
Albritton Photography
Bayou Light
Better Living Market
Bon Temps Classical Pilates
Chessys Boutique
Crickets Grace
Dot Dot’s Boutique
Double BB Farms
American
Dusty & Company
FloorWorks
Homeland Bank
Kelsey Klean
Lilyana’s Boutique
Kim’s You Nique Boutique
Magikal Mistic
Mac’s Fresh Market
Petals and Pearls
Norma’s Boutique
Real time Pain Relief
SeneGence
S.O.S. Pets of Ouachita
Sunshine’s Salsas & Pickles
The Eccentric
Sue Paperie
Traveling Chic Boutique
Tubbs By Grubbs
Fabulous Fabric
Stella & Dot
Scentsy
Rayelle’s Fashion Boutique
