Comcast to provide a “Wi-Fi Van” to show support for residents affected by Hurricane Laura

WEST MONROE, La. — Comcast says they are bringing in a “Wi-Fi Van” to West Monroe today to support ALL residents who need an internet connection.

The van will be staged at Glenwood Medical Mall (102 Thomas Rd, West Monroe) next to the National Guard.

