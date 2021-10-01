Columbia woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Caldwell Parish

HEBERT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday October 1 shortly after 8:30 a.m., troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on LA Hwy 133 just south of LA Hwy 847.

Per the release, the crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Sheila McDonald of Columbia.

During the investigation, troopers found that a 1999 Lincoln Town Car being driven by McDonald was traveling south on Hwy 133 going around a curve when it left the road and collided with a large tree.

McDonald was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted, and the accident is still under investigation.

