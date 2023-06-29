CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia Port Commission received $10.5 million dollars towards a new trucking facility.

It is a wonderful day to be in the fifth district and to be able to bring those dollars right back down to the fifth district. It’s going to be a game changer for this community and for our trucking industry and the port as well. Congresswoman Julia Letlow

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. The funding will be used to construct a trucking facility along the inland port of Columbia, Ouachita River, and Louisiana state highway 165. The facility will have parking for commercial trucks and cars. It will also include an electric charging station for electric vehicles.

Just a huge win for the fifth district just a huge win for, it’s a huge win for Louisiana and most importantly it’s a huge win for Columbia. I’m so honored to be a part of it. Congresswoman Julia Letlow

Mark Black with the Caldwell Parish police jury says this is just another piece of the puzzle for the Louisiana Green fuel project in Caldwell Parish. Black says he expects the project to bring more opportunities to the area.

It’s going to ultimately lead to about five to six hundred direct or indirect jobs for our parish; its huge for our parish. Mark Black, Caldwell Parish Police Jury

The Mayor of Columbia says, this is a massive deal for the area and it will help them restore the area back to what it once was.

Columbia used to be in the 19th century, one the largest places in this part of Louisiana and it just overtime has dwindled and shrunk. So we are just grateful for any good positive growth in progress. We’re looking forward to growing and being bigger than ever Hannah Springer, Mayor of Columbia

Mark Black says he has no time frame for the project but hopes to break ground by the end of the year.