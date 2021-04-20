Columbia Police asking for help to identify possible vehicle burglary suspect

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person possibly involved in a recent string of vehicle burglaries.

According to a post on the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the person pictured below may have been involved in the string of vehicle burglaries that happened around the end of March 2021.

If you know who this is or have any information about the burglaries, please call the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-649-2345 or Columbia Police Chief Sedric Meredith at 318-502-0125.