CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Columbia Heights Water System announced on August 1, 2023, that a water break/repair is taking place at Highway 4 and Highway 850. According to officials, water will be temporarily shut off from the water plant on Highway 4 West to Highway 850, all of Pension Hill, and Highway 850 to Grayson, La., and Bank Springs Road.

Officials confirmed that operators are on the scene and working on repairs. There will also be a boil advisory issued later due to the incident.