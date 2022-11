MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society of Magnolia, Ark., is looking for volunteers for its upcoming bake sale on December 10, 2022. The fundraiser will help raise money for dog and cat food, beds, blankets, hay, puppy/kitten formula, and more.

The organization is searching for small and large donations, contributions, and help. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Ashley Shocklee at ashleyshocklee@gmail.com.