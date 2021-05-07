COLD CASE: Monroe Police make another arrest in a murder case from 2017

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Monroe Police Department have arrested another man connected in a homicide that happened in September of 2017 on Peach Street in Monroe.

According to arrest reports, 30-year-old Terrence Dewayne Johnson has been arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for the murder of Gary Gardner.

The recent forth coming of an eyewitness, along with several other eyewitness accounts that have been collected since the investigation began and the evidence led to Johnson’s arrest.

The Monroe Police Department arrested two other individuals connected to this murder over the past 3 years.

Robert Shelton III was arrested for Second Degree Murder in December 2020 after more than 3 years of avoiding arrest in the death of Gardner. Read his arrest story here.

Jamarius Harris was also a shooting suspect in the homicide of Gardner, but was arrested on October 1, 2018 for a separate shooting case that occurred on September 24, 2018.

All three have been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.