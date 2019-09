(09/20/19) WEST MONROE – Monroe native Jacie Scott lost her mom to pancreatic cancer 10 years ago. Scott founded the non-profit, Declare Hope, to help raise awareness for those fighting pancreatic cancer.

Saturday, September 20th, Scott is hosting a cocktail fundraiser at ULM from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For more information visit wedeclarehope.org or to purchase tickets click here.