CMT Awards: Hometown Hero wins big

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Country Music Television Awards were aired on CMT Wednesday night in Nashville. Artists such as Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban were nominated for awards.

But what does one nominee have in common with residents in Louisiana?

They were celebrating a hometown hero.

NBC 10 was at the watch party held at 2 Dudes Brew and Que where one mother prepares to watch her son shine on one of the brightest stages for country music.

Bastrop Resident, Dylan Scott, a nominee honored in the CMT Awards. His song, Nobody, was nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Dylan is not in Bastrop because he’s attending the award ceremony, but his mom is here at home cheering him on.

Scott’s mother, Marty Robinson, had this to say about her son, “We have been waiting for this along time ya know. He hasn’t been on any shows, any award shows or anything, so this is I mean it’s an exciting night. Like, it’s almost like it’s gonna be a breakthrough in his career. I had told him at the end of 2020 that 2021 was gonna be his year. So, he’s on the awards shows and he gets to tour with Luke Bryan this year, and he did have the number one song Nobody, so ya know, so far it has been a good year.”

Our hometown hero walked away from tonight’s awards show victorious. Dylan Scott was awarded Breakthrough Video of the Year for his hit song Nobody.