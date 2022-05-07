MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)- Dr. Clinton D. Young, professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM), has been named dean of the UAM School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, effective May 1, 2022.

He has been serving as the dean in an interim capacity since August 2021. A faculty member at UAM since 2009, Young has taught courses in world and European history. He was the 2021 recipient of the Hornaday Outstanding Faculty Award at UAM and was recently recognized as the Monticello-Drew County Chamber of Commerce UAM Educator of the Year.

Before becoming dean, he was part of the team that acquired grant funding from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council to restore the Taylor House at the Hollywood Plantation, a historical property owned by UAM.

“I’ve enjoyed my experience as a faculty member at UAM,” Young said, “and I’m proud that I’ll have the opportunity to help faculty and students in the ways that others have helped me.”

Young is a past president of the Arkansas Association of College History Teachers and currently serves as the editor of the Association for Spanish and Portuguese Historical Studies Newsletter. He is also active in local civic organizations. He has served as both vice president and president of the SEARK Concert Association and is currently serving on the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Monticello Public Library.

An expert in the history and culture of modern Spain, Young’s scholarship focuses on the connections between music and national identity in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. His 2016 book, Music Theater and Popular Nationalism in Spain, 1874-1930, was the recipient of the Robert M. Stevenson Award for outstanding scholarship in Iberian and Latin American music from the American Musicological Association.

He was also a recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship to Spain and has received research funding from the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Education. Young earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in history and Spanish from the University of Rochester in 1998. He earned a Ph.D. in history from the University of California at San Diego in 2006.