Click it or Ticket: WMPD stepping up patrols

WEST MONROE, La. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides funding to the West Monroe Police Department to enforce Occupant Protection and Impaired Driving Laws.

May 18 – 31, 2020 has been designated by the LHSC for the Click-It or Ticket campaign.

West Monroe Police Department will increase patrols working the grant to enforce these laws.

On Wednesday, 5/20/2020 from 3 pm to 8 pm, an occupant protection checkpoint will be conducted in the city limits of West Monroe.

Other checkpoints may follow during this campaign.

For questions, please contact Public Information Officer, Sergeant C. J. Beck. He can be reached at 318-396-2722 ext. 1253.

