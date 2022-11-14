MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar will be hosting Thanksgiving Lunch. In order to fund the free Thanksgiving Lunch, Clawdaddy’s will also be selling 12-pound fried turkeys. The turkeys will cost $70 and will be ready for pickup the day before Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Lunch is an opportunity to still enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal even if your funds might be tight this year, you don’t want to cook a huge meal, or you do not have family in town for the holidays. The lunch will begin at 11 AM and is open to the public.