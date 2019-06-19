Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office phone lines are currently down, call 911 for emergencies
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. - (6/19/19) Phone lines are currently down at Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office due to technical difficulties with AT&T.
The sheriff's office says if you have an emergency to please call 911.
There will be an update once service has been restored.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
More Stories
-
A 22-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with…
-
A Monroe man has been arrested after allegedly punching his…
-
Ouachita Parish S.C.A.T. Officers have arrested a Monroe man during a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.