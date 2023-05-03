WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Claiborne Christian Girl’s Basketball student-athlete Lexy Robinson becomes the first female player to sign a college basketball scholarship in school history.

Lexy Robinson shares what it felt like to officially sign the scholarship and now prepare for the next level.

In the photo, Lexy Robinson is gathered by her teammates and coach. (Photo Credit: Dominique Williams)

“It feels good to be honest because I’ve worked so hard so many years since six grade so and to be honest, I really all my life felt like i could play at the collegiate level so it feels good,” says Robinson.

Head Girls’ Basketball Coach at Claiborne Christian Erin Perry was excited to share Lexy’s accomplishments she made while under her program and looks forward to supporting Robinson at the next level.

“I’m absolutely excited and so happy for her. She worked really hard for the last three years to put in time and dedication and she knew that if she wanted to play the next level, she was going to have to step up her game. It’s amazing that she is the first female CCS basketball player to sign to play at the next college level. So excited to go and support her and I know she’s going to continue to make me and the school proud,” says Perry.

In the photo, Lexy Robinson and Head Women’s Basketball coach Nate Evans. (Photo Credit: Dominique Williams)

Women’s basketball at the college and professional level continues to gain national exposure plus the college transfer portal becoming more prevalent. Head Women’s Basketball Coach Nate Evans talks about the privilege to coach strong female athletes in the game of basketball and recruit high school athletes who may have been overlooked.

“Yeah, it’s an honor there’s been women’s basketball players and women athletes from all over that deserve recognition, and with the social media popularity great players are on TV. Now I think it’s a great time and I’m very honored to be around some strong women in the game, and I couldn’t be more blessed to be where I am at as a coach,” says Evans.

Do you have a daughter or know someone who is a woman in sports? We want to celebrate them during our sportscast. Send us a video sharing a highlight of them playing their sport and share their name and what sport they play. You can contact KTVE/KARD at KardSports@Nexstar.tv.