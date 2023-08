TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 14, 2023, the City of Tallulah announced the passing of Assistant Fire Chief Raymond Doyle of the Tallulah Fire Department.

The City of Tallulah sends condolences to the family of Assistant Fire Chief Raymond Doyle. We cannot express how much we will miss his joyful spirit. We ask you all to keep his wife, Mrs Eva Doyle, his children, grandchildren and family members in your prayers.

City of Tallulah