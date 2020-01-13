City of Winnfield audit released, shows stolen funds and lack of adequate records

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has released the audit of Winnfield’s 2018 financial statements.
According to the Auditor’s office, the independent auditor was not able to issue their opinion on the 2018 financial statements due to a lack of “adequate records”.
Also, the Auditor’s office noted that $3,865.70 in landfill fees were stolen over a span of six months. The person believed to be responsible is no longer an employee of the city, and the case is pending.
