Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The date for the City of West Monroe’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony has been changed due to the possibility of inclement weather on Tuesday evening November 29, 2022.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM, in the parking lot of West Monroe City Hall, located at 2305 North 7th Street. The general public is invited to witness the official lighting of the City Hall Christmas Tree, as well as a number of live Christmas trees decorated by local schools and organizations.

Local school choirs and musicians will perform Christmas carols and refreshments will be provided. Children are welcome to leave letters for Santa Claus. Attendees are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys to place under the City Hall Christmas Tree, and the West Monroe Fire Department will distribute donated items to needy families this holiday season.

For more information about the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, please contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600.